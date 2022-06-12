Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan extend an apology for wearing footwear inside Tirupati temple [READ STATEMENT]

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted at Tirupati temple soon after their intimate wedding. The couple who went to the temple to seek blessings were massively slammed for wearing footwear inside Tripathi. Receiving all the flak around the newlywed couple issues an apology for violating the temple rules.

Vignesh Shivan in interaction with India Today said, " After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple. We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes."

We apologise for the inconvenience says Vignesh Shivan

He further added, " We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple"

Nayanthara and Vignesh got married on Friday 9 June at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram aiming to their friends and family. On few celebs attended need the wedding namely , Rajnikanth Suriya and mothers, While Vignesh and Nayanthara who made their wedding official after 6 years of their relationship wanted to get married in Tripathi, but owing to logistics issues they cancelled this planum in that is one of the reasons they first visited the temple soon after their wedding. The couple who got married in a grand lavish way among friends and family will reportedly soon host a wedding reception for their friend in Hollywood. And we can't wait for fo this star student event.