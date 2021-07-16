Nidhhi Agerwal SLAMS people for circulating her 'unwanted' pics on social media: Anybody with a conscience would not share such pictures

South actress seems to be annoyed by online users who have been sharing her 'unwanted' pics on social media every now and then. Fed up of being constantly coming across people sharing such pictures of hers, Nidhhi took to Instagram to call these people out. Also Read - Hari Hara Veeramallu: From the first look to the budget and release date — all you need to know about Pawan Kalyan's next movie

Sharing the hard-hitting message on her Instagram stories, Nidhhi said that circulating her pictures on social media in 'unwanted and unnecessary.' "Very often I see this picture of me being circulated that really has no need to be circulated. Anybody with a conscience would not post and share such pictures. It's unwanted and unnecessary. Let the cheap thrills not be so cheap. Love Nidhhi Agerwal," read her statement.

A few months ago, Nidhhi had said that she doesn't want unnecessary speculations about who she is dating, so she has become very careful when she steps out with friends. She is currently enjoying singlehood.

"After the past paparazzi spottings, I am very careful these days. Even if I want to go out on dinner with a friend, I am very careful. I don't want all of that (rumours and link-ups) . So, when I have to go out with a friend, I just tell them to figure out a way to go somewhere," Nidhhi tells IANS.

When she was asked about if she is open to having someone in her life at this point, Nidhhi replied, "First, I need to meet someone and then may be things will happen. But right now I am just really very happy. If somebody comes into my life, I will be happy, but I am not waiting for a relationship. Somebody can come and add positivity to my life. I am happy otherwise, it's not needed. Otherwise, with so much of travel and less sleep, I cannot be doing anything else."

Nidhhi made her debut in the 2017 Bollywood film opposite Tiger Shroff and has since then worked in Tamil and Telugu films.