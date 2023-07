For the last six months, rumours about Niharika Konidela's divorce from her husband, Chaithanya, JV has been doing rounds on the internet. The couple got married to each other on December 9, 2020, and it is said that there has been trouble in their paradise for almost a year now. Putting an end to all the rumours and giving clarity to fans on social media users. Today Niharika took to her Instagram account to officially announce her separation from her husband Chaithanya JV. Also Read - Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda officially divorced; here is what we know

Niharika wrote, "Chaithanya, and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding." Also Read - As Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni welcome home their Mega Princess, cousin Niharika Konidela reveals RRR star will be great with the baby

Check out Niharika Konidela's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela)

Since yesterday, the divorce petition papers of the couple are taking the internet by storm. In these pictures, it can be seen that the divorce was filed on April 1st this year and the first hearing of the case happened on May 19th. The final decision was heard on June 5th and after a month, since the final hearing, the divorce papers were disposed of from the court in Hyderabad yesterday i.e. July 4.

Also, it can be seen in these pictures that it was Chaitanya who applied for divorce but not Niharika. The couple seemed to be happy initially after the marriage, but it is said that they have been quarrelling with each other during various instances.

Social media users have started speculating about the reverse of Niharika and Chaitanya right after he was seen absent on various occasions that happened in the Konidela family as well as in Niharika's life. Niharika, who is not just an actress but also a producer recently launched a couple of web series from her production company where Chaitanya was seen absent. He was not seen at Upasana's baby shower and Varun Tej's engagement with Lavanya Tripathi. Especially during her brothers, engagement fans, kind a got confirmed that finally the couple called for a separation.