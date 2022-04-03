Nithiin is no mood to restrict himself to any particular genre as he is doing wide variety of movies to play different characters. His next outing Macherla Nijojakavargam is in last leg of shooting and the filmâ€™s teaser got overwhelming response. Nithiin is now all set to team up with writer-Director Vakkantham Vamsi for his 32nd film, which will begin after he wraps up Macherla Nijojakavargam. The movie will be produced by Nikitha Reddy and Sudhakar Reddy under their Sreshth Movies banner in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainments. Rajkumar Akella presents the movie billed to be a pucca commercial entertainer. One of the most happening actress amongst the younger lot, Sreeleela, will be playing Nithiinâ€™s ladylove in Production No 9 of Sreshth Movies. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bharti Singh-Haarsh welcome a baby boy, Sidharth Shukla's fans celebs his KKK7 win and more

The yet to be titled movie has been launched today in a grand manner. Puskur Ram Mohan Rao sounded clapboard for the muhurtham shot, while Umesh Gupta of Aditya Music switched on the camera. Director did the honorary direction for the first shot. Sudhakar Reddy, Nikitha Reddy and Tagore Madhu handed over the script to director Vakkantham Vamsi. Vakkantham Vamsi who provided stories for many successful movies has penned a pucca commercial subject for Nithiin who will be presented in a completely different role. The movie will have some popular technicians working for it.

will score music for the film, wherein Sai Sriram will take care of cinematography. Other details of Macherla Nijojakavargam, including who else will be acting in the movie other than Nithiin and Sreeleela, are expected to be revealed soon.