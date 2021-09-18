The biggest bane of the film industry in the country – and we're referring to all our film industries across every language – Tamilrockers and its brethren like Filmiwap, Filmizilla, Movierulz and Bolly4u have resurface to spread their malice. This time, their target is the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, Maestro, which has been leaked online, and that, too, in a very good print. The Nithiin, , and Nabha Natesh starrer barely released yesterday, 17th September, and in less than 24 hours, finds itself the victim of piracy. Also Read - When birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana gave up on his Bollywood career and started playing at college gigs

What we can do from our end is only implore people to refrain from downloading and watching Maestro if they're not subscribers of Disney+ Hotatar, where the movie is currently available. For the uninitiated, downloading pirated movies and seeing them is regarded as out-an-out robbery and a criminal offence. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sonia Rathee's heartfelt post for Sidharth Shukla, Alvaro Morte's epic reaction after watching Money Heist 5 and more

BollywoodLife gave Maestro 2.5 stars out of 5 stars in his review, and wrote in its review, “If Maestro has been mostly copy-pasted, then what's the problem? Well, that's where the film serves as a case study at how direction can make or break the best of screenplays. The chasm between and Merlapaka Gandhi's skills widens as the movie proceeds till the point where you wonder if the latter simply stationed a camera and called “action” and “cut”. All the marvelous shot-taking, knowing when to speed-up or slow proceedings, how long to longer the camera on a particular moment, how to ingeniously pan the camera and eke out angles that build suspense or evoke dark humour, all go missing from Maestro, fizzling it down to routine thriller, and a classic case of how a remake seldom matches up to the original despite it treading the same path, owing to the Director changing hands.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser screams scary, Nithiin's Maestro to release on Disney+ Hotstar and more

Say no to piracy, guys. Rather don't watch the movie, if you can't watch it legally. Just imagine if someone were to utilise your hard work without paying for it, how would it feel?