A few days ago, there were reports that OK Kanmani actress was in a relationship with a popular Malayalam actor and she intends to tie the knot with him after dating for the past few years. It was also being said that the lovebirds have convinced their respective families and gotten nod for their marriage. However, Nithya has clarified that she has no plans to get married adding that there's no special one in her life as of now. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kiccha Sudeep on death threats to Salman Khan, debate with Ajay Devgn; rumoured love birds Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari spotted and more

"I just thought I'll take this opportunity to say it directly myself that I am not getting married. It's just a big happy made-up story. There's nothing close to it. Nothing literally. No plans either and nobody is in the picture. So yeah, that's not happening. This is a classic case of someone who's just bored. Someone who wants to write a made-up article. I have no plans for it,” Nithya said in her Instagram video. Also Read - Nithya Menen is in a relationship with popular Malayalam actor; wants to tie the knot soon? [Report]

Talking about rumours of her planning to take a break from movies, Nithya said that she is always going to take breaks from acting as she needs time to recuperate. "It's the kind of person I am and it's the kind of actor I am. Most actors do it. I think it's very new for people. I will never be able to work like a robot continuously or mechanically. I am not made like that," she said. Also Read - Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan and more 30 plus South Indian actresses who are in no mood to follow into Nayanthara's footsteps

Advertisement

She added that she has literally worked every day since everything got piled up after the lockdown. Though she had a tough year, Nithya said that she has 5 to 6 projects in hand that will released soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nithya Menen (@nithyamenen)

Nithya also talked about her fractured leg informing her fans that her ankle is a lot better. “Since I have been working hard, I need a break. My ankle is a lot better. I have started working out and I've just started getting up on my feet. I had so much fun not getting out of bed. I loved it. And it came at the perfect time and I finished all my projects. My vacation has started. So, the reason for me taking a chill is because my vacation has started. I'll take it easy, travel a bit and then come back and do some acting. I no longer need to get calls to arrange events for my wedding. Because it's not happening. Not happening," she concluded.

On the work front, Nithya was last seen on Bheemla Nayak. She is currently seen on second edition of Modern Love Mumbai. One of the episodes titled My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner brings together two powerhouse actors, Revathy and Nithya Menen, and is directed by . The story explores a special bond between the lead actors.