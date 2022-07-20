Nithya Menen is in a relationship with popular Malayalam actor; wants to tie the knot soon? [Report]

is a big star in the south film industry. Her filmography boasts of many hit films in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu languages. She also made her Hindi debut in the 2019 hit, slice-of-life drama, Mission Mangal. And it seems like the 34-year-old actress has finally decided to get married. Also Read - Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan and more 30 plus South Indian actresses who are in no mood to follow into Nayanthara's footsteps

According to various reports doing the round on social media, Nithya is apparently in a romantic relationship with a popular Malayalam actor and she intends to tie the knot with him soon. It is being said that Nithya met the love of her life before being a part of the film industry. Their friendship turned into love and they have been together for the past few years.

Reportedly, the lovebirds have convinced their respective families and they have gotten a nod for their marriage. Now they are all ready to take the plunge to start a new phase in their lives. However, an official statement from the actress on her marriage rumours is still awaited. Also Read - Breathe: Into The Shadows renewed for a brand new season; Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh promise higher stakes, bigger thrill

On the work front, Nithya was last seen on Bheemla Nayak. She is currently seen on second edition of Modern Love Mumbai. One of the episodes titled My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner brings together two powerhouse actors, Revathy and Nithya Menen, and is directed by . The story explores a special bond between the lead actors. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know? Prabhas wanted to QUIT acting after Saaho

At the tender age of 10, Nithya made her acting debut as a child artiste in The Monkey Who Knew Too Much in 1998. She then went on to star in a Bollywood film called Choti Maa - Ek Anokha Bandhan in 2001.