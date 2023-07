Varun Tej is all set for his next film tentatively titled VT 14 as it marks the actor’s 14th movie in his career. The said film will be directed by Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame. Varun Tej fans were quite excited for his upcoming new movie but a double treat comes for them is Nora Fatehi’s participation. The sizzling dancer of Bollywood is set to play a role in VT14. The makers have got Nora on board to play a pivotal role. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the week: Rashmika Mandanna to Nora Fatehi, these actresses get thumbs down for their latest sartorial choices

Nora Fatehi who has mostly featured in special songs or item numbers in movies is exploring her acting skills eventually. Having played brief roles in Bharat, Batla House, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and more the actress now steps into the Telugu film industry. She will share a screen with Varun Tej in VT 14. Although the leading female role will be played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fethi will have a titular role. Audiences in the Hindi belt are mesmerized by her dance number and have also loved her acting. Her fans are excited to see her playing a role in a Tollywood film.

For the unversed Nora Fethi gained popularity from Telugu films. She appeared in special songs in several Telugu movies namely Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, Kick 2 among others. She has also featured in a special song in the Malayalam movie Kayamkulam Kochuni. After special dance performances in Telugu films, Nora Fatehi is all set to join Varun Tej in VT14. As per reports she is a part of the project and plays a pivotal role. As she is popular for doing special numbers she will also shake a leg in a song.

VT14 is touted to be a period entertainer being set in the backdrop of Vizag in 1960. The team has been doing extra research to get the milieu in order to retain the authenticity and feel of 1960s Vizag. As per earlier reports, Karuna Kumar is penning a power-packed script presenting Varun Tej in a unique and different look which he was not seen before in. Reportedly he will undergo a complete makeover.

Directed by Karuna Kumar VT14 is expected t be high on budget. Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala will bankroll the movie under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. It will also be the highest-budgeted movie in Varun Tej’s career. More information on VT 14 is not unveiled now, makers have kept it under wraps. The movie will have a grand launch on July 27th in Hyderabad where details about cast and crew will be revealed. Along with that first glimpse of the movie will also be released.