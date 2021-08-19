's fans are desperately waiting to see him back on screen. After Zero, the actor took a sabbatical of sorts to enjoy some free time with his family. And only after a long gap, it got revealed that the actor has signed YRF's Pathan. Currently, the shooting of the film that also stars and is underway. Apart from Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan is also said to have signed Atlee's next film. Also Read - Wow! The music of Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee will be composed by THIS Oscar winner?

For a good amount of time, there has been a buzz around this untitled film helmed by Atlee. Reportedly, it stars South Superstar Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh Khan. It was just yesterday that the rumours of star Sanya Malhotra joining the team left everyone surprised. Now, we have some interesting scoop. Whispers are being heard in the grapevine that two more top actresses from South will be roped in for this film of Shah Rukh Khan. The names of these actresses have not been disclosed as yet. If this is true, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen with many beautiful faces spreading his charm.

Reportedly, this untitled film by Atlee is a mass entertainer built on a big-budget. It is said to have a large ensemble cast. The shooting of the same is expected to begin only after Shah Rukh Khan finishes the shooting for Pathan. Thanks to the pandemic, the shooting of Pathan suffered a delay, thus affecting his projects further. But it would surely be interesting to see what do Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have in store for us. We cannot wait for more details to roll in. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife, to get more updates.