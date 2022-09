From reports about her health to moving on in life and finding new love, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news for the past few days because of many reasons. Recently, there were even reports that the actress is planning to get married for the second time and Sadhguru has convinced her for the same. However, it looks like the reports of her second marriage are false. BollywoodLife has come to know that the actress, who is currently in the US, is returning back and has no time for love or second marriage. Also Read - Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pan-India film gets a release date; to clash with Katrina Kaif at the box office and another Bollywood biggie

A source tells us that Samantha will return from the US next week, and will soon jump into her professional commitments. She has to shoot for Kushi with , and will also start the promotions of Yashoda and Shaakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam release date

Today, Shaakuntalam has made it to the entertainment news as the makers have announced the release date. The movie, which will have a pan-India release, will release on 4th November 2022.

November 4th it is ?

Thankyou for the love ..

You have always been my strength?.. #Shaakuntalam pic.twitter.com/VnDS4n9YO4 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 23, 2022

has also been in the news as reportedly the actress has flown down to the US for skin treatment. However, her manager had rubbished the reports.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming movies

Well, moving on doesn’t mean that a person is just looking for a relationship or marriage, it also means that one gets busy with work, and that’s what Samantha has been doing. She has interesting films lined up like Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and Kushi. The actress will also be seen in the Indian version of the web series Citadel which stars as the male lead.

There have also been reports that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making her Bollywood debut opposite in a horror comedy which will be directed by Amar Kaushik. However, there’s no official announcement about it. Clearly, Samantha is one of the busiest actresses we have in the Indian film industry.