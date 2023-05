When we think of Bollywood the second thought that comes to mind is the fees of the actors. Cinema is the most economical industry in the country considering the fact that the entertainment it delivers to the audience and makes humongous money. Movies are made at an enormous budget and actors charge whopping fees. Sometimes Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and other big stars of Bollywood price are high than the entire budget of a film. However, none of the three Khans of Bollywood or superstars of the South namely Prabhas or Allu Arjun are highest paid actors. There is one name who charges more than these actors. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay joins the league of BTS V and Angelina Jolie to clock fastest 1M followers on Instagram; fans of Varisu actor give him grand welcome

Bollywood actors like , , , and charge more than 100-150 crore per film. Yet there is a Tamil superstar who is the highest paid actor in India. The name in question is Vijay Joseph popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay. Yes, you read that right, Vijay is the highest paid actor in Indian Cinema. According to reports, he charging Rs 200 crores for his next film. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun to KGF actor Yash: South Indian actors' most candid moments with their kids

Vijay is active in movies for the past 27 years and predominantly works in Kollywood - Tamil cinema. So far the 48-year-old actor has appeared in nearly 66 films as a lead hero. Starting his career receiving his first paycheck of Rs 500 the actor has now become the highest paid actor charging Rs 200 crore per film. The actor has joined hands with director for his 68th film. On 21st May 2023, the movie tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 68' was announced. The movie will be produced under the banners of AGS Entertainment. As per reports, Vijay will charge Rs 200 crore for this film and that makes him highest paid actor in India. Also Read - Leo: Thalapathy Vijay gets picky; tests 30 looks before finalizing one to create a box office smasher

Trending Now

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Leo. It is touted to be a gangster film and the actor is currently for it with who will play the female lead. is said to play the villain. After Leo Vijay will start shooting for his 68th film with director Venkat Prabhu.