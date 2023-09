Naga Chaitanya is once again making headlines due to his personal life, and this time there is a huge buzz around the actor’s second marriage plans after his separation with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chay and Sam got divorced two years ago, which left their fans shell-shocked. Later, the Custody actor was linked with Made in Heaven 2 actress Sobhita Dhulipala, and their pictures from a London restaurant went viral. And now the buzz is that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is all set to marry for the second time, and his family is finding a girl from a non-filmy background. Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala goes gaga over Matthew McConaughey's book; netizens spot the Naga Chaitanya connect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

If reports are to be believed, Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, has been planning for his son’s second marriage and will keep the identity of the girl unknown until he finalises everything. This time, the superstar himself is finding a girl for his son, and it is said that the girl will belong to a business family and will have no links with the glamour world. Well, the news is spreading like wildfire on the internet, and the family has yet to say anything about it. Also Read - Jawan actor Vijay Sethupati to Nayanthara: Top 10 South Indian celebs who are paid heftily for Bollywood projects

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce after 3 years of their marriage, while the couple maintained the fact that they are parting mutually and have a lot of respect for each other. While it was also claimed that Samantha took Rs 250 crore as alimony, she squashed the reports, calling them made up on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan 7. Also Read - Nagarjuna birthday special: A look at his UNSEEN family pictures with wife Amala and sons Naga Chaitanya, Akhil

While the reports claimed that their separation was painful, and Samantha made it quite evident at many times, once when asked about Chay dating someone else, she reportedly said," I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone."