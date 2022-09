Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most successful actresses down South. She made her OTT debut with The Family Man season 2 and impressed one and all with her performance in it. Now, there have been multiple reports about her Bollywood debut. It was said that she will be seen in a film opposite Akshay Kumar which will be produced by Karan Johar, and that’s why the filmmaker had called the two actors together on his show Koffee With Karan 7. However, there’s no official announcement about it, and now, a fresh report says that Samantha will be making her Hindi film debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Also Read - BTS member V and Blackpink singer Jennie refuel dating rumours with latest romantic getaway to Jeju Island [View Pics]

According to a report in Peeping Moon, will be making her debut opposite Ayushmann in a horror comedy which will be produced by under his banner Maddock Films. The untitled film will be directed by Amar Kaushik who directed Stree and has Bhediya lined up for a release.

A source told the portal that Samantha will be seen as a princess in the film, and Ayushmann will portray the character of a vampire. The movie is based on a folklore story from Rajasthan and takes Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe forward. Reportedly, the actors have signed the dotted line and the shoot will start early next year.

Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch Samantha and Ayushmann on the big screen together.

Talking about their other upcoming movies, Samantha has Yashoda, Kushi, and Shaakuntalam lined up, and she will also be seen in the Indian version of the web series Citadel. A few days ago, the teaser of Yashoda was released and it has grabbed everyone’s attention. Yashoda and Shaakuntalam are Telugu films, but they will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. Meanwhile, Ayushmann has Doctor G, An Action Hero, and Dream Girl 2 lined up.