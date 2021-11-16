Trending South News Today: Rumours of Naga Chaitanya imposing strict restrictions on Samantha Ruth Prabhu take social media by storm, Pawan Kalyan confirms clash with Prabhas and more

As the day comes to an end, we are bringing to you a compilation of all the trending news from the South Film Industry. From , , to , here's why stars made it to the headlines today. Also Read - Pushpa: The money Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been paid for her special item number opposite Allu Arjun will make your eyeballs POP

Did Naga Chaitanya impose strict restrictions on Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly agreed to do an item number in 's next Pushpa, fans started predicting that it was Naga Chaitanya's orthodox thoughts that kept her away from doing so post marriage.

Liger update: Vijay Devrakonda and Mike Tyson gear up for a face-off

As per the latest updates, Legend Mike Tyson and Vijay Devrakonda are in the US to shoot for their scenes in upcoming pan-India film Liger.

Pawan Kalyan confirms his clash with

It got recently revealed that Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak will release on 12th January 2022. Well, Prabhas' magnum-opus Radhe Shyam is releasing on January 14.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges exorbitant amount for item number in Pushpa?

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has charged Rs 1.5 crore to a dance number alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa.

Pooja Hegde to face competition in 's next?

Mahesh Babu's next film with Trivikram will not only have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady but one more actress is going to be a part of the film. has been reported roped in by the makers.

