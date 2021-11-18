Trending South News Today: Fans upset with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for THIS decision, ‘The Rashmika Meal' on the Pushpa actress is now for real and more

once again became the most discussed celebrity from the South Film Industry. Reportedly, her recent professional decision has left her fans unhappy. Rashmika Mandanna also hit headlines as her fans will now be able to enjoy The Rashmika Meal in McDonalds. Read all the trending South stories here. Also Read - Bangarraju: Krithi Shetty is the perfect bindaas village belle in her FIRST LOOK from the Akkineni Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya sequel

Why are Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans disappointed?

A report in Mirchi9.com suggests that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans are not very happy with her signing a film opposite Malyalam actor .

Full Story: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest professional decision leaves fans disappointed? Deets here

A meal named after Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna

McDonald's has now named a meal after Rashmika Mandanna called 'The Rashmika Meal'. Rashmika’s favorites – McSpicy Fried Chicken, McSpicy Chicken Burger, Piri Piri Fries, Nimbu Fizz and McFlurry, in an exclusive packaging.

Full Story: Move over BTS McDonald’s meal, Rashmika Mandanna fans are in for a treat with ‘The Rashmika Meal’ – read deets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sweet wish for Nayanthara

On Nayanthara's 37th birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a very sweet note and shared pictures from her the celebrations.

Full Story: ‘She saw, she dared, she conquered,’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Nayanthara on her 37th birthday with a heartfelt post

Krithi Shetty impresses in first look of Bangarraju

and 's film Bangarraju will have Krithi Shetty as the lead heroine. The first look of the actress from the film is out now.

Full Story: Bangarraju: Krithi Shetty is the perfect bindaas village belle in her FIRST LOOK from the Akkineni Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya sequel

Squid Game to be now available in Tamil and Telugu languages

Netflix's popular show Squid Game is now going to be dubbed in South Indian languages and will be made available on the OTT platform.

Full Story: Squid Game: Korean show reaches insane levels of popularity; becomes first Netflix series to debut in THIS South language