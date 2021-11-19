Trending South News Today: Yash's KGF 2 in trouble due to Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun regretting Pushpa's release date and more

As the day comes to an end, here is a look at all the South celebrities who turned out to be the newsmakers of the day. From KGF star Yash to Pushpa star - a lot of celebrities ruled the headlines today. Scroll on. Also Read - Rani Mukerji on how Kamal Haasan helped her overcome her BIGGEST insecurity and why romancing Aamir, Shah Rukh onscreen made her nervous

Yash KGF 2 in trouble due to Also Read - Yash starrer KGF 2 makers in trouble due to Aamir Khan? Read deets

It is being reported that Aamir Khan's big budget film Laal Singh Chaddha has been pushed to April 2022. Which means it will be clashing with South star Yash's most anticipated film KGF 2. Will this clash lead to a box office failure for one, only time will tell. Also Read - Before Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and other celebs welcomed their babies through surrogacy

Allu Arjun regretting Pushpa's release date

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is set to release on December 17, 2021. However, it is being rumoured that the makers of the film are sort of regretting the release date as the film is far from being wrapped. There are reports that the team is working overtime, almost 20 hours a day, to ensue that the post- production is over in time for release.

's Etharkkum Thuninthavan gets a release date

A teaser of Suriya's Etharkkum Thuninthavan had made it to the internet and fans are jumping out of their seats. With the teaser, the makers have also announced the release date. The film will hit the theatres on February 3, 2022.

Venkatesh Daggubati says that Drushyam 2 was a challenge

In a recent interview, Venkatesh Daggubati spoke about working on Drushyam 2. He was quoted saying, " After Drushyam 1, people were waiting for it. We are so lucky that Druhyam 2 ran so well that we got on-boarded immediately. The movie is such a superhit already, with amazing team members like Jeethu, and Meena, topped with extraordinary performances. So our whole team took it up as a challenge. The film has been shaped up really really very well."

walks out of 's Ghost?

After the reports of leaving Nagarajuna's film Ghost made it to the headlines, reports now have it that Amala Paul too has marked her exit from the film. Reportedly, she even shot for a few scenes but has now walked out.