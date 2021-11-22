Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on her Bollywood debut, mystery behind Salman Khan-SS Rajamouli's meeting solved and more

As the day comes to an end, here is a recap of all the trending news from the South film industry. From stars like to SS Rajamouli, here's all that happened down South. Scroll on. Also Read - Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from his US trip; fans wish him speedy recovery

contarcts COVID-19 Also Read - Rani Mukerji on how Kamal Haasan helped her overcome her BIGGEST insecurity and why romancing Aamir, Shah Rukh onscreen made her nervous

Kamal Haasan had recently traveled to the US to launch his new Khadi line of clothes. Post his return, the actor has tested positive for Coronavirus. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Kajal Aggarwal, Trisha Krishnan and these beauties were replaced in films at the last moment?

Full Story: Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from his US trip; fans wish him speedy recovery

Why did and SS Rajamouli meet?

Salman Khan and SS Rajamouli recently had a meeting and soon rumours had it that they are collaborating for a film. However, latest reports suggest that the filmmaker wants Salman to be a special guest at RRR event held in Dubai.

Full Story: REVEALED: Real reason behind Salman Khan – SS Rajamouli’s secret meeting; it has an RRR connect

Samantha Ruth Prabhu comments on her Bollywood debut

There have been several rumours of Samantha Ruth Prabhu making her Bollywood debut. And in a recent interview, the actress stated that she more than game to act in a Hindi movie if the right script comes her way, adding that language has never been the most important aspect for her.

Full Story: Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY breaks silence on her Bollywood debut – read deets

Rashmika Mandanna bidding South films adieu for Bollywood?

Rashmika Mandanna's fans are speculating that the actress may be biding a goodbye to the South film industry to pursue a career in Bollywood. She has already bought a home in Mumbai and is looking for more projects.

Full Story: Rashmika Mandanna bidding South films adieu for Bollywood? Here’s what we know