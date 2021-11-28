Trending South News Today: Ram Charan's Acharya teaser gets a thumbs up from fans, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda shares candid pics from US, Malavika Mohanan gets injured on Yudhra sets and more

Among the newsmakers from the South Film industry, we have celebrities like , Malvika Mohannan, Vijay Devrakonda and others. So without any further ado, scroll to know why these celebrities made it to the headlines today. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2's BTS pics are to die for, Hawkeye's latest promo is pure MCU magic, Acharya locks its digital platform and more

Ram Charan's Acharya teaser leaves fans impressed

While Ram Charan's fans are waiting for RRR, they were in for a treat today as the teaser of his another film Acharya made it to the internet today. He essays the role of Siddha in this starrer. His intense and fierce avatar has been much appreciated and liked by the fans.

shares candid pics from US while shooting for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda, and legendary Mike Tyson are currently in the US shooting for the much-anticipated film Liger. The actor took to his Instagram account to share some candid pictures from the sets. He can be seen with filmmaker Puri Jagannath, Ananya and Charmme Kaur.

Malavika Mohanan gets injured on sets

Yudhra actress Malavika Mohanan took to her Instagram account to share pictures of the bruise that she incurred during the shooting of the film. She joked that bruises appears as scratches while shooting after a point.

National Security Guard's special gift for Adivi Sesh

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh who is going to essay 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his next film received a special gift from National Security Guard. She got a jacket with NSG written on it.

Thank you to #NSG Powai in Mumbai, and the entire 26SCG. Most importantly, uncle & aunty. I have been gifted this amazing jacket after tour of the campus. Its my privilege and honour to watch uncle and aunty speak, and to speak to everyone about our efforts for

#MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/uVVhu6JDDV — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 28, 2021

replaces on Bigg Boss Tamil 5

As Kamal Haasan is currently hospitalised after testing positive for Coronavirus, it is Ramya Krishnan who has stepped into his shoes to host Bigg Boss Tamil 5. The trailer of the show is out now and we Ramya dressed in a gorgeous shimmer saree.