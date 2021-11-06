Trending South news today: Prakash Raj breaks silence on Jai Bhim's controversial slap scene, Chiranjeevi's Mega 154's First look enthralls masses and more

As the day comes to an end, we are here to update you about all the trending South news of today. From to , many South stars made it to the headlines today. So without any further ado, let's take a look at the top stories. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Puneeth Rajkumar's death triggers health scare; Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday wrap up Liger song, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic posts shock fans and more

Prakash Raj talks about the controversial slap scene from Jai Bhim Also Read - Jr NTR breaks down in front of late actor Puneet Rajkumar's body; Rana Daggubati, Yash and others pay their respect – see pics

's film Jai Bhim encountered a few negative reactions because of a slap scene. In the film, there is a scene where Prakash Raj slaps a man for talking in Hindi instead of Tamil. Now, Prakash Raj has shared his views on the same. He said, "For some, the slap scene irked only because it was Prakash Raj on screen. They appear more naked than me now, because their intent has been revealed." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Puneeth Rajkumar's last wish unfulfilled, RRR special teaser to release on 1st November, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in talks for Nani's Dasara and more

Chiranjeevi's Mega 154 FIRST LOOK launched

Mythri Movie Makers launched the first look of Mega 154 starring Chiranjeevi. We see the megastar in a badass avatar light up a cigarette. He is wearing gold chains, bracelet and more. Fans are mighty impressed.

Our favourite matinee idol, in an avatar we love to see him the most ?? Presenting the 'Mass Moolavirat' from #Mega154 ?? Inka Mana Annayya Araachakam Aarambham ?? Megastar @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qaZaWn49ae — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 6, 2021

shares pic with boyfriend from Diwali celebrations

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan shared an imperfect picture with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika from their Diwali 2021 celebrations. It is adorable, to say the least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

comments on airport attack

A few days ago, Vijay Sethupathi was attacked by a mystery man at Bengaluru airport. Over this, the actor has now shared his views. To News Minute, he said, "It was nothing much. A very minor issue was blown out of proportion because an onlooker shot the incident on his phone. He was drunk. When people are not in their senses they behave like that. Anyway we took that man to the police station and it was all sorted out. Nothing major. You know how it is these days. Every phone carrier is a filmmaker."

's Vikram - The First Glance gets everyone talking

Ahead of Kamal Haasan's film a glimpse of his upcoming film Vikram has made it to the internet. Fans are totally in love with this action-packed drama already.