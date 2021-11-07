Trending South news today: Police security provided to doctors of late actor Puneet Rajkumar, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe hits 100-crore mark at box office and more

Among the newsmakers from down south, today we have celebrities like , , and many more. As the day comes to an end, here is a look at all the stars who made it to the headlines. Take a look. Also Read - Annaatthe box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth-Nayanthara starrer opens to a PHENOMENAL response

Police security provided to doctor who treated Puneet Rajkumar Also Read - Annaatthe full HD movie leaked online; Rajinikanth’s film available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar breathed his last recently. A lot of his fans attended his funeral. On social media, some of the fans are also expressing anger and questioning the treatment that was given to him. Over the same, now reports suggest that the doctor has been provided with police security. Also Read - Trending South News today: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun's Diwali bash creates fan frenzy, SS Rajamouli wishes team Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe gets mixed reviews and more

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe hits Rs 100 crore mark in 2 days

Rajinikanth's film Annaatthe made it to the theatres on November 4 and within a two days of its release, the film has managed to make Rs 100 crore at the box office. The numbers are phenomenal given that the country is still suffering from the pandemic.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has hiked her salary?

As per the latest reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has increased her remuneration post the success of The Family Man 2. Reportedly, she now charges Rs 3-4 crore for a film.

Anushka Shetty gives sweet surprise to fans

On her 40th birthday, Ansuhka Shetty announced her next film. On Twitter, she wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial."

Venkatesh Daggubati hosts a tea party for F3 cast

Pictures from a tea party hosted by Venkatesh Daggubati for his F3 cast has made it to the internet. shared the pictures on Twitter.