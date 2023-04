Saif Ali Khan is a game for South Indian movies and actors. After collaborating with Prabhas for Adipurush he joins hands with Jr. NTR for his next project. The RRR actor welcomes on board Saif Ali Khan for his film tentatively titled NTR 30. The Telugu action drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Koratala Siva’s upcoming film will see two Bollywood stars alongside Tollywood superstar Jr. NTR.

The makers have shared a few pics of Saif Ali Khan chilling and bonding with Jr. NTR and Koratala Siva on the sets. NTR Arts officially announced the news on its Twitter handle. The production house welcomed Saif Ali Khan and declared that he has commenced the shoot. Teaming up with the Bollywood star, they wrote, “the National Award winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama.” Last month the makers welcomed and shared her first look poster.

As per reports Saif Ali Khan will play the role of an antagonist opposite the RRR actor. He already began shooting for the film that marks his Telugu debut. The movie will see talented stars from the cinema coming together for an exciting storyline. NTR 30 promises to be a visual spectacular for the audience. Reports also suggest that Jr. NTR will play a double role, this intrigues more excitement and may be a factor for the film to be a blockbuster.

NTR 30 is a highly anticipated Telugu action drama directed by . The movie went on floors on March 23 following a grand muhrat. Janhvi Kapoor joined the set in Hyderabad a day and now Saif Ali Khan has also started shooting. Jr. NTR and Koratala Siva will collaborate for the second time. The film is co-produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR’s production house NTR Arts. Reportedly the film will release on the big screen on 5th April 2024.