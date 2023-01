Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who was last seen in Mili film has become one of the leading choices of filmmakers among other star kids in the industry. The gorgeous diva has left everyone in awe with her charming personality. Well, there are rumours that Janhvi is now spreading her magic in the South markets as well. The actress has reportedly been approached for 2 South Indian films. According to the reports, Janhvi will be seen sharing the screen space with RRR actor Jr NTR. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kartik Aaryan turns producer, Janhvi Kapoor gets uncomfortable, Bigg Boss 16 shocking nominations and more

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be demanding a huge fee from the makers of South film and if reports are to be believed then her demand is higher than Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna and .

has been reportedly signed as the leading actress in NTR 30. Janhvi seems to be demanding higher than Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. Though the amount has not been disclosed as of now. If the makers agree with Janhvi's demand then the actress will be seen starring in South Indian films. The craze of South Indian films seems to be increasing and Bollywood actors want to get all the love from the South region.

Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam and in RRR received a tremendous amount of love and praise for their exceptional performances in both South Indian films. As per a recent report by Track Tollywood, Mrunal has reportedly charged Rs. 1 crore for her role in Sita Raman and she seems to have increased her fee post the film's success. While Rashmika Mandanna who is the national crush has reportedly hiked her fee to Rs. 5 crore per film after the tremendous success of Pushpa.

On the work front, Janhvi has Bawaal and Mr & Mrs. Mahi in her kitty.