Janhvi Kapoor is a promising actress of the new generation. The daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor is always open to accepting challenges. In the past, it was noticed that she has experimented with herself accepting challenging and varied roles in movies. Lately, she featured in Mili where her character was trapped in the freezer, she was also seen in Good Luck Jerry. After building up a great career in Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor is set to sail her ship in the south. The actress announced her Telugu debut with RRR actor Jr. NTR. Also Read - It's Awkward! Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more celebs' embarrassing pics that are ROFL-worthy [VIEW HERE]

Yes, you read that right Janhvi Kapoor will now feature in a Telugu film alongside Jr. NTR. She shared her first look from the film tentatively titled NTR 30. She announced the big news through her official Instagram account. Sharing the first-look poster she wrote, “finally it is happening”. The actress also expressed her joy in working with her favourite star Jr. NTR. She chose to announce the great news on the special occasion of her birthday. turns 26 today and is celebrating the day by announcing her first Telugu movie. Also Read - Celeb Spotted: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor were snapped wearing the best chic outfits [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

After months of surprise, Jr. NTR fans finally got to know about the leading lady of NTR 30. Putting all speculation and waiting to an end the makers announced that Janhvi Kapoor will romance the superstar. The actress is all set to make her Tollywood debut in the action drama. The actress is officially on board and as per reports, the shooting will commence on March 18, 2023. Also Read - Sridevi fifth death anniversary: Boney Kapoor shares the last ever picture of actress and his beloved wife

NTR 30 will be directed by and produced by Yuvasudha Arts. NTR’s production house NTR Arts has also joined in producing the film. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K are bankrolling the biggie. Reportedly the film will release worldwide on 5th April 2024.