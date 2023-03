Finally, the much-awaited moment is here. Jr NTR and Koratala Siva's project has been launched today in Hyderabad. Janhvi Kapoor, the leading lady of the film also took part in the official pooja ceremony which was held grandly with many celebrities from Tollywood marking their presence. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who presided over as the special guest for the program, clapped the first shot and commenced the shooting. Apart from Rajamouli, KGF director Prashanth Neel was also attending the event as one of the main guests. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor turns village belle for new vintage photoshoot; fans compare her with actress Smita Patil [View Pics]

Fans of Jr NTR are super happy that the film they all have been waiting for has finally been launched. The actor and director duo has come together once again after Janatha Garage and the expectations on NTR 30. Also Read - NTR 30: Janhvi Kapoor drops her first look as she is all set for her south debut with RRR star Jr NTR

Director Koratala Siva, speaking at the event, said, “The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It’s a very emotional story about how we live in a world that has more monsters than humans. ” Also Read - NTR 30: Janhvi Kapoor demands a MASSIVE salary for her South film with Jr NTR

The whole team of NTR30 such as Prakash Raj, and Meka Srikanth attended the event along with its complete crew such as Production designer Sabu Cyril, Editor Sreekar Prasad and Musician Anirudh Ravichander. The film will be edited by Sreekar Prasad which will have its soundtrack and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is a joint production between NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts that is said to have a Pan-India release.

Janhvi Kapoor is said to have expressed her happiness to Jr NTR on her collaboration with Tarak. The actress, in many of her interviews, has mentioned that she would like to work with Jr NTR and Koratala Siva.

The film is slated for release on April 5, 2024. Pre-production has been going on for some time now and the film will go on floors soon.