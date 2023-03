Jr NTR needs no introduction. The actor became popular on a global level with RRR and now, the sky is his only limit. The actor, who returned to India recently is gearing up for the pooja of his upcoming film NTR30 on March 30. Meanwhile, fans of Tarak are super excited about the film and are celebrating the occasion already by wishing the best to Jr NTR. Also Read - RRR team SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan shelled out THIS whopping amount to be at the Oscars 2023

Jr NTR's fans in the USA made a rare feat once again to express their love to the Young Tiger, but this time in a unique way. They attached a banner to the plane saying, "Thank you, NTR. Can't wait for NTR30" and the plane flew over the iconic and prestigious HOLLYWOOD sign. This is the mass hysteria of Jr NTR fans. They are enjoying the global stardom of Jr NTR, and at the same time, they are waiting for NTR30, which multiplies the mass image and craze for Jr NTR globally.

AIR PLANE Banner over the heart of world cinema, THE HOLLYWOOD.?

Thanks for a memorable ride called #RRRMovie.

Can’t wait for the mass mania of Man of Masses with #NTR30.

Our best wishes to @tarak9999, Siva Koratala garu and the whole team. ❤️

Let’s paint the town red on April… https://t.co/OIaJWwJGfX pic.twitter.com/3d7c5v2umD — NTR FANS USA (@NTRFans_USA) March 20, 2023

With this feat, the netizens are saying that the sky is the limit for Jr NTR fans. This is not the first time Tarak fans have shown their love in this way. It has been a cultural tradition for them to shower their love upon their favourite actor, Jr NTR.

On the other hand, Jr NTR has been busy promoting Vishwak Sen's Dhamki and was recently seen at the pre-release event of the film which will release on Ugadi. Jr NTR is prepping for his next film NTR30 which is a pakka commercial entertainer which will show Tarak in a mass avatar. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing Tarak's ladylove on screen and will mark her Telugu debut with this film. NTR 30 is slated for release on April 5, 2024, in multiple languages.