Jr. NTR's upcoming movie, tentatively titled, NTR 30, has already begun picking up steam, primarily because he'll be reuniting with his Janatha Garage Director, Koratala Siva, but also because of the long gap between his last release, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and his next one, RRR. Even as RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, and costarring Ram Charan, with and in extended cameos, is breaking box office records left right and centre, Tarak fans already have their eyes trained on his next project.

Given the amount of time an actor needs to dedicate for a Rajamouli project, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed pushed RRR's release date multiple times, Jr. NTR was last see on the big screen before RRR back in 2018. Hence, people can't wait for NTR 30. Well, if you're among those, then we've got some very exciting news for you. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Young Tiger and Koratala Siva's NTR30 is expected to go on floors from some time in the mid of June, and should be completed in a straight schedule post that as NTR has apparently given block dates to the team.

Prior to the release of RRR, BollywoodLife caught up with Jr. NTR for an exclusive interview, where he made a huge revelation about the potential release of NTR 30. Opening up on the movie's release, the superstar said, "Definitely it's going to release the next year (we had spoken to him in December 2021, so, in other words, he's certain that it's going to release this year, 2022)...for sure...definitely."

Watch Jr. NTR's entire video interview below:

There you have it – the latest dope on Tarak and Director Koratala Siva's NTR30.