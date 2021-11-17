Trending South news today: Jai Bhim star Suriya provided police protection, Shruti Haasan makes shocking confession about her past relationships and more

The South Film Industry is as popular as Bollywood. Its stars are widely popular and enjoy a crazy fan following. Among the newsmakers from South film industry, today we have stars like , , and more. Without any further ado, here is a look at all the Trending South news. Also Read - Prabhas gifts something so SPECIAL to his diehard fan that you'd wish you were in the latter's place – can you guess what it is?

Jai Bhim actor Suriya gets police protection Also Read - Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan confirms MEGA-CLASH with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam via this latest BLOCKBUSTER announcement

As the controversy around film Jai Bhim gets more intense, actor Suriya has been reportedly provided with police protection. The actor has been reportedly receiving threats. Also Read - Trending South news today: Rachita Ram lands in trouble over her controversial 'first night' comment, Kajal Aggarwal's alleged pregnancy leads to her exit from Indian 2 and more

Full Story: Suriya gets police protection amid Jai Bhim controversy, actor stays positive and grateful for overwhelming response

Prabhas' special gift for a fan

A die-hard fan of Prabhas got his head shaved in a way that it appears as the actor's name. Amidst his hectic scheduled, the actor spared some time out to meet the fan.

Full Story: Prabhas gifts something so SPECIAL to his diehard fan that you'd wish you were in the latter's place – can you guess what it is?

Late to be awarded Karnataka Ratna award posthumously

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29. His sudden death left everyone shocked. Now, it has been reported that he will be honoured with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously.

Full Story: Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred with ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award posthumously, says Basavaraj Bommai

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's fan moment with Mike Tyson

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson are currently in the US shooting for Liger. They pictures from the States have hit the internet.

Full Story: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday have a fan moment with Mike Tyson on the sets of Liger; treat the boxing legend to Indian cuisine - view pics

Shruti Haasan confesses hiding relationships

In a recent interview, Shruti Haasan confessed that she used to hid her relationship because that was what expected out of her. But she felt that it was being disrespectful to the partner.

Full Story: Salaar actress Shruti Haasan confesses hiding relationships in the past was 'disrespectful' for her partner; won't hide it anymore