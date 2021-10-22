Trending South News Today: BTS picture and video leaked from sets of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Court's strange comment on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's defamation suit and more

It's time to have a dekko at the South Movie Newsmakers of the day. From court's comments on Samantha's defamation suit to BTS pictures and videos getting leaked from Thalapathy Vijay's next and more, find out what made news in South industry today... Also Read - Beast BTS picture and video LEAKED: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer furious, take strict action

BTS from Beast leaked

A video and a picture from the sets of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast got leaked online. Being a popular actor across the country with a huge fanbase, the video and picture went viral on the gram in no time. In the picture, one could see Thalapathy in a crisp white shirt and a wound on his shoulder. The makers of the action drama were furious about the same.

Beast BTS picture and video LEAKED: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer furious, take strict action

Court comments on Samantha's defamation suit

It was reported that had filed a lawsuit against Youtube channels and individuals who spread false rumours about her following her split from . However, it is said that the court instead slammed Samantha. A report in Mirchi9.com stated that the court said Samantha should have instead appealed for an apology instead of filing a defamation case. "Celebrities share the details about their personal lives in public domain and they then file defamation suits," the court opined, stated the portal.

Fans upset with no KGF 2 update

Srinidhi Shetty who will be reprising her role in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 celebrated her birthday yesterday. The fans of KGF expected that the makers would drop her look from the sequel or something. However, there was no update on KGF Chapter 2 which upset the fans a lot. Some fans bashed the makers from completely forgetting the film.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh is set to play Lakshmana to Prabhas' Lord Ram in Om Raut's Adipurush. The actor recently opened up on his off-screen camaraderie with Prabhas. He said, "Prabhas doesn’t think of himself as a superstar. He is humble and keeps sending across food. One can always find four to five varieties of food in his vanity. Prabhas is one of the warmest human beings I have ever met. I don’t think Prabhas knows that he is a star. He is always ever so welcoming and not once have I seen him lose his cool. I can proudly say Prabhas is like a big brother to me, such is the kind of relationship he and I share now."

Keerthy hikes her remuneration

has a bunch of films in her kitty. She has Annaatthe with , Meena Khushbu, Nayanthara, Jagapathy Babu, , etc. The actress also has 's Good Luck Sakhi. She will also be seen in Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea alongside , , , Prabhu, , Mukesh, Siddique, and Pranav Mohanlal to name a few. She is also playing a lead role in starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On the other hand, on 's birthday, it was announced that she'll play his sister in his next, Bhola Shankar. Recently, it was announced that she'll play the female lead in Dasara. And now, it is said that the actress has hiked her remuneration. As per buzz in the South circles, Keerthy is getting remuneration of Rs 3 crore for Nani starrer Dasara.

's HOT photoshoot

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared an uber HOT picture. She captioned it saying, "It’s getting hot in here." Check out her post here:

compared with PK, fans upset

Dil Raju at an event compared Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda with superstar . Dil Raju is a noted producer he compared the fame VD received in the past few years with the fame of Pawan Kalyan when he started out in the industry. Fans of Pawan Kalyan were very upset with the same.