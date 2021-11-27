Trending South news today: Makers share IMPORTANT update on Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa's trailer release, Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan buy a luxury home in Chennai and more

The South film industry is as popular as Bollywood. Fans love the superstars from down South and any update about them leaves netizens excited. Among the newsmakers of today from South, we have stars like , Nayanthara, and more. Also Read - REVEALED! Real reason why Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's marriage went kaput?

Pushpa makers share an update about the trailer launch Also Read - Dhamaka star Kartik Aaryan SPILLS the beans on Shehzada; reveals if it'll be the BIGGEST film of his career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

As fans are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, the makers of the film update all through social media that the work on the same is going on in full speed. Also Read - Jr NTR-Abhay Ram, Allu Arjun-Allu Arha: These celeb fathers and their kids are taking internet by storm – view pics

We understand your top notch eagerness for #PushpaTheRise's next promotional content.. We are equally excited to show you all too! #PushpaTrailer solid work in Progress! Announcements with Brand New Posters on the way! Stay Hyped ? — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 27, 2021

Nayanthara and fiancé Vignesh Shivan purchase new home in Chennai

As per the latest updates, Lady Superstar Nayanthar and fiancé Vignesh Shivan have purchased a 4 BHK in Chennai's Poes Garden. It is considered to be a posh area where celebrities like , and others reside.

Rajinikanth makes a surprise call to congratulates TR

It is being reported that Superstar Rajinikanth made a surprise call to Silambarasan TR and the team of Maanadu to congratulate them on the blockbuster success of the film. It was who tweeted about the same and wrote, "#Thalaivar @rajinikanth called and wished!!! Me & STR And that’s the tweet. #maanaaduBlockbuster."

Shruti Haasan travels to Chennai to be with father

As Kamal Haasan tested positive for COVID-19 post his return from the US, Shruti Haasan rushed to Chennai to be by the side of her father. It is reported that Kamal Haasan has been admitted to a hospital.

Bhagyashree's look from Prabhas' Radhe Shyam goes viral

On her Instagram account, Bhagyashree shared the first glimpse of her look from Prabhas' magnum-opus film Radhe Shyam. She appears as a classical dancer in the same.