Shriya Saran has been one of the hottest actresses down South ever since she made her big screen debut. Even with her few Bollywood appearances in movies like Mission Istanbul, (the remake), , she easily gave a run to any top Bollywood hottie in the looks department. So, it goes without saying when that she broke many a heart both within the multiple film industries she has worked in as also outside them when she announced to the world back in 2018 that she had tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev, a Russian tennis player and entrepreneur.

Well, the couple still look madly in love after three years of marriage, so good for them and we hope that their love stays that way for years to come. In fact, and Andrei Koscheev also dish out couple goals regularly on social media with their lovey-dovey pics, and sometimes, do so even without intending to. Take for instance their recent appearance at a Diwali party in Hyderabad when the couple were snapped, sharing an ultra-cosy moment, locking lips with each other, blissfully and wonderfully oblivious to who's looking on as it should be.

Check out their pic below:



Well, somebody captured their romantic moment and it has now been shared on social media and no prizes for guessing that the pic is going viral like nobody's business, once again dishing out couple goals for Shriya Saran's fans or simply those who love showering love on their partners in public. Way to go, Shriya and Andrei. On the work front, Shriya Saran will next be seen in Director S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, alongside Jr. NTR, , Ajay Devgn and . The movie will release across multiple languages in theatres next year.