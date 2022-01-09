Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise has done rocking business worldwide at the box office and continues to do in the Hindi belt even in its fourth week, now attaining a bonafide 'superhit' tag in every territory, but the true measure of the Sukumar directorial goes beyond that – it can now be seen in how Pushpa has seeped into pop culture mainstay of the country. The craze for the movie is refusing to due down any time soon. In fact, the mass hysteria around it is now reaching unprecedented levels, and we're talking about every nook and cranny of the country, not only in Telugu-speaking states, or even in South states for that matter. The latest to join the bandwagon is Spider-Man. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection 4th Saturday: Allu Arjun starrer keeps going strong in Hindi belt while others films have fizzled out

Another fitting example of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer's pop-culture influence was again recently seen in the most unexpected of ways – a viral video is currently doing rounds on the internet, where an individual dressed as Spider-Man can be seen performing the hook step of music director song, Saami Saami, from Pushpa, with a bunch of onlookers attired in Santa Claus outfits joining him. Allu Sirish, Allu Arjun's younger brother, took to his official Twitter handle and wrote: "Spiderman celebrating his success dancing to 'Rara Saami' from Pushpa! As a fan of AA & Spidey.. Waah! Yeh India hain boss. @SpiderMan good job buddy!"

Spiderman celebrating his success dancing to "Rara Saami" from Pushpa! As a fan of AA & Spidey.. Waah! Yeh India hain boss. @SpiderMan good job buddy! pic.twitter.com/IGXdlfzsKv — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) January 9, 2022

Pushpa: The Rise has stormed the box office worldwide to end up as a bonafide superhit in all territories both domestic and overseas. And when we say all territories, it's because the movie has finally achieved the 'superhit' tag in the Hindi belt, too, come its fourth week, where it's still doing rollicking business, particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat.