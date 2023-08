Jawan actress Nayanthara has shared adorable pics of her sons Uyir and Ulagam. The twins are seen dressed in dhotis celebrating their first ever Onam. Nayanthara is wearing a white salwar kameez while Vignesh Shivan is in a white shirt and dhoti. The little ones sit in front of a traditional Onam sadya that has a number of delicacies. Both the twins have gold chains and bracelets on them. Nayanthara is originally from Kerala. The actress has often gone viral for her stunning Onam looks in white and gold sarees but this time it is her babies. Also Read - Before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan releases on the world's biggest screen in Germany, the superstar created history with THESE films

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)