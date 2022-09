Music composer , popularly known as DSP, made a mark with his recent composition Oo Antava item song from Pushpa featuring . Recently, there were reports that the composer was dating Rangasthalam actress Pujita Ponnada and secretly tied the knot with her. Amid their wedding rumours, Pujita has now broken her silence on the matter. Also Read - From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sai Pallavi: South Indian actresses who left everyone shocked with their controversial statements [ watch video]

Pujita, who was last seen in Aakasa Veedhullo and Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki, is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Ravanasura with . During her recent media interaction, the actress was asked about the ongoing rumours of secret marriage to Devi Sri Prasad.

She cleared the air that she is not Devi Sri Prasad's girlfriend and she is very much single. She also laughed off the rumours of her secret wedding and called it baseless. This is not the first time that the music composer was romantically linked with an actress. Previously, he was linked with Charmme Kaur and Pranitha Subash.

Pujita was recently in the news for her sharing passionate lip-locks with who made his Telugu film debut with Aakasa Veedhullo. Talking about his experience of working with her, Gautham had said that Pujita is very down to earth and very comfortable to work with. She is a very passionate soul she made it very easy for him to act too.

On the other hand, Devi Sri Prasad is one of the leading music directors of the Tamil and Telugu film industries. He was most recently in the news because of his score for Pushpa: The Rise. The music director has delivered several chartbusters throughout his career.