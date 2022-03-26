Oruthee actor Vinayakan REVEALS he had sex with 10 women; says, 'if asking for sex is MeToo, he will continue to do so'

During the promotion of his upcoming Malayalam film Oruthee, Vinayakan questioned the MeToo movement and revealed that he has had physical relationship with 10 women with consent in his lifetime. He further added that if asking for sex is MeToo, then he will continue to do so.