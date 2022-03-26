Malayalam actor and singer Vinayakan had triggered an uproar with his controversial remark on the MeToo movement. During the promotions of his upcoming Malayalam film Oruthee, Vinayakan questioned the MeToo movement and revealed that he has had physical relationship with 10 women with consent in his lifetime. He further added that if asking for sex is MeToo, then he will continue to do so. He made the remark while he was sharing the stage with actress and director VK Prakash. Also Read - Tanushree Dutta RECALLS what she went through after MeToo case with Nana Patekar while lauding Bhavna Menon's resilience

"What is Me Too? I do not know. Is it up to the girl? Let me ask, what if I want to have sex with a woman? In my life, I have had physical relationships with ten women. I asked those ten women if they would like to have a physical relationship with me. I will still ask if that is what you say Me Too means. No woman has come here and asked me," Vinayakan said, as per Hindustan Times report. Also Read - Sex and The City star Chris Noth accused of sexual assault for the fourth time, victim reveals shocking details

His comment have stirred a controversy all across. Several actors and fans have been slamming Vinayakan for saying such things on a public platform. Navya Nair was also criticised by fans since she remained quiet when Vinayakan made the controversial remark. Defending herself in an Instagram live video, Navya said that she was not in a situation to mark her resentment. Also Read - South actor Arjun Sarja given clean chit in sexual misconduct case three years after Sruthi Hariharan accused him during #MeToo movement

This is not the first time Vinayakan has landed himself in trouble. In 2019, he was accused by a woman of abusing her in a phone conversation. A case was registered against the actor at the Kalpetta police station. The police had formally arrested him and then released him on bail. Vinayakan had denied saying bad to the complainant.

Vinayakan's upcoming film Oruthee marks the comeback of Navya Nair in the industry. It depicts the story of a woman who is a boat conductor. It also stars Drishya Dinesh and K.P.A.C. Lalitha, who passed away a few days ago.