RRR composer MM Keeravani is the toast of the nation. His Naatu Naatu has made the world dance on the beats of desi Indian music. It was a proud moment for all Indians when Chandrabose and he went on the stage to pick up the trophies. Now, an interview of MM Keeravani with well-known film critic Baradwaj Rangan is going viral. In that he says that Ram Gopal Varma's first break for him was his first Oscar. He got a chance to work on the songs of the classic film Kshanam Kshanam. The movie came just after the blockbuster Shiva and was a huge breakthrough for MM Keeravani.

Ram Gopal Varma shared a clip from the interview. He said such praise was overwhelming. It is obvious that RGV felt very moved. His fans said that many people built their careers as he was the one with a great eye for talent.

Hey ⁦@mmkeeravaani⁩ I am feeling dead because only dead people are praised like this ??? pic.twitter.com/u8c9X8kKQk — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 25, 2023

The amount of people RGV has given life to who are currently thriving in the industry is bonkers. He will forever be a legend no matter how much the media tarnishes his legacy — Sas (@sas_o07) March 25, 2023

Johar RGV! — Dr. Extra2ab Ø (@SaffronSalim) March 25, 2023

Just to see this bit, I went to theaters multiple times (don’t give me it was ‘inspired from’ ‘copied from’ shit) pic.twitter.com/mA2Cn21pf0 — DesiInCT (@DesiInCT) March 25, 2023

What Ramu Garu I knw at least 30 directors who have worked under u as ads and most of them are rocking these days ❤️❤️❤️ — Varun India ?? (@iamvarunkatoch) March 25, 2023

Ram Gopal Varma and MM Keeravani go back a long way. Fans were happy to see this recognition. MM Keeravani's grace is something everyone can learn from. Naatu Naatu is such a rage that even BTS Jungkook vibed on it.