RRR song Naatu Naatu featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is nominated for the Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023. The SS Rajamouli film is going places ever since its promotional activities in the west and across the globe began. And now, it's time for RRR and Naatu Naatu to win hearts at the 95th Academy Awards. Ram Charan with his wife Upasana and SS Rajamouli were already in the US for a while. It was just a couple of days ago that Jr NTR left for the US to attend the Oscars. And a video from there of Jr NTR has got the attention of fans. Also Read - Oscars 2023 Winners Prediction List: From Everything Everywhere All at Once to The Banshees of Inisherin, these films can take home trophies

Jr NTR wows fans with his gesture by talking to a fan's mom on the phone

For many months now, SS Rajamouli and his film RRR along with the cast members Jr NTR, Ram Charan and MM Keeravani have been trending big time in Entertainment News and Hollywood News section as well. RRR has been impressing the audience in the west and also bagging awards for Best Original song for Naatu Naatu. Even SS Rajamouli picked up Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle. Well, now they are ready to take over the Oscars. SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and others were already in the US and Jr NTR recently joined them. Also Read - RRR craze: BTS star Jungkook joins in; VIBES on Ram Charan-Jr NTR song Naatu Naatu in his live – Desi ARMY says 'We won today' [WATCH]

His fan meet saw a lot of fans coming down to greet him specially. Pictures and videos from the fan meet are going viral but there's one video which is winning extra hearts. It is the video of a fan calling his mother on phone, a video call, to talk with Jr NTR. The humbleness of the RRR star with which he spoke to the fans' mom by taking the phone in his hand himself is going viral and winning hearts. Jr NTR fans are feeling super proud of stanning such a humble star. Jr NTR has fans not just in India, and RRR has cemented this fact. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone joins the Presenter panel, excited fans feel proud of the Pathaan girl [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Jr NTR interacting with a fan's mother on a video call here:

My Mom Spoke her Heart out to My fav hero ♥️, This day will be cherished for a long long time, Zindhabad Young tiger @tarak9999 , The way he spoke to her by taking the phone into his hands mannn ???‍♂️??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aXYzI2Xr31 — JulaYi (@Bobby_boy___) March 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the west is simply enamoured by watching SS Rajamouli's RRR. And the team of RRR is also having their best moments and getting to meet their inspirations and idols in person. Talking about the Oscars, Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award this time around.