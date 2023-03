SS Rajamouli and his team, MM Keeravani, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava have created history at the Oscars 2023. They have won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards besting the like of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other fellow nominees. While we just got to look at the heartfelt speech of MM Keeravani, everyone here in India have been wondering what were Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli's reaction to Naatu Naatu winning Best Original Song. Well, we are here with the videos of the same. Also Read - Oscars 2023: A historic moment for India as RRR song Naatu Naatu wins the Best Original Song Award [Watch Video]

SS Rajamouli reacts to Naatu Naatu winning Best Original Song at Oscars

Entertainment News is going wild and crazy as Naatu Naatu has created history by winning the Best Original Song. It is the first Indian Film to be nominated in the category and also win it. History has been created indeed this year at the Oscars. MM Keeravani the composer of Naatu Naatu and Chandrabose, the lyricist of Naatu Naatu picked up the trophy at the Oscars stage. Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae announced the winner and SS Rajamouli couldn't contain his excitement. He jumped from his seat savouring the moment of win and an exclamation of triumph can be seen on his face. Also Read - RRR song Naatu Naatu brings home Oscars 2023: Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Ajay Devgn and more express happiness over SS Rajamouli's win [VIEW TWEETS]

Watch SS Rajamouli reacting to Naatu Naatu's win video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Jr NTR and Ram Charan react to Naatu Naatu winning Oscars

NTR Jr and Ram Charan looked very suave and dapper in the Indian attires on the champagne carpet at the Oscars 2023. And while the nominations were being announced, both RC and Jr NTR were quite calm and composed. When Kate and Janelle announced Naatu Naatu as the winner, Jr NTR and Ram Charan hugged each other and clapped loudly. Their faces brimming with pride and happiness. Also Read - RRR song Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023, makes India proud by winning the first-ever Academy Award for Best Original Song — Proud Indians React [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's reaction to Naatu Naatu winning the Oscars here:

Naatu Naatu beat the likes of Applause from Tell It like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gum: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther and This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.