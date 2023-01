Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has finally made it to the Academy Awards qualification list. Yes, you read that right! The film has been qualified in the Best Picture and Best Actor categories for Oscars 2023. Kantara was a late entry in the most prestigious award show Oscars 2023 and the fans were all proud. During Kantara's successful run into the theatres, the fans urged the makers to submit their movie for the Oscars. The makers of the film took to their social media and wrote, 'We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to sharing this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms (sic).' Also Read - NTR 30: Janhvi Kapoor demands a MASSIVE salary for her South film with Jr NTR

Have a look at the tweet -

We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 10, 2023

2023 seems to have begun on a great note for South Indian films and actors who have been winning hearts across the globe with their on-point movies and performances.

Last few weeks ago, SS Rajamouli's RRR got qualified in the Best Original Song category for 'Naattu Naattu' song. The most appreciated and praised South films including RRR and Kantara got nominated in various categories and they seem to have taken a notch higher. Fans of these South Indian films seem to be in a celebratory mode.

Kantara film has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and released on September 30. Talking about Oscar, the voting for ballots will start from January 11 and will last till January 17. The final nominations will be declared on January 24.