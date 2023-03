RRR is not just a film but an emotion for Indians. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has made India proud by reaching the international level and winning multiple accolades. After bagging Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards RRR got nominated at the 95th Academy Awards. The makers are hopeful to take the Oscars home and now the latest reports suggest that they have invested a shopping amount for the Oscars campaign. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor wants to work with Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon; this is what he has to say

Popular Telugu track Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated for Oscars in the Best Original song category. The song is composed by M. M. Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj. Recently, Tammareddy Bharadwaj, senior director, producer, made a few shocking remarks about SS Rajamouli's RRR film. As per Track Tollywood, he attended an event where he reacted to the RRR movie and its Budget. The makers of RRR have spent an amount for the Oscar campaign that is just less than KGF 2's entire film budget.

For the unversed, RRR didn't receive an official entry for the Oscars, and SS Rajamouli's film was rejected initially. However, the makers decided to carry out a campaign after the film received a massive response in the west and was deemed Oscar-worthy. The campaign did help them to get nominated but cost a lot. According to Track Tollywood reports Tammareddy claims the makers have invested approximately 80 crores for the Oscar campaign.

The senior director says 8-10 films can be made with the money they spent on the prestigious awards. He also said that the budget of the period drama is 600 crores and apart from that they spent a whopping amount of Rs 80 crores for the Academy Awards campaign. This budget is just 20 crores less than Yash starrer KGF 2 which is made at a budget of 100 crores. Well, RRR has a high chance of winning the Oscars title. The winners will be announced on 12th March 2023.