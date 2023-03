Now, this is huge! Ram Charan’s dream is come true of Naatu Naatu song being performed at the Oscars 2023 stage. The latest update is that the Golden Globes winner song Naatu Naatu will be performed on the Academy stage by Indian singers Rahul Kunj and Kaala Bhairava. Yes, you read it right, they will perform the song live on the stage. Just a few days ago while receiving Awards at HCA Ram Charan expressed the desire for Naatu Naatu to be performed at the Oscars. Also Read - Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's dance on Naatu Naatu song goes VIRAL amid Javed Akhtar's remark on 26/11 terror attack

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/8FC7gJQbJs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2023

While fans demand Ram Charan and Jr NR performance on the stage too.

SS Rajamouli’s dream of going and conquering the stage of Oscar is finally come true. The man had a vision, and the result is right here. Fans of RRR filmmaker are hailing as his biggest history ever in Indian cinema and with this achievement, Rajamouli has mentioned his name in history with golden words.

RRR is the most successful film if Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu song has created its history if it’s won. The song of the film was shot in a portion of Ukraine before the Russian military invasion of the country. Naatu Naatu song was released in Hindi and along with it in all languages right from Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and it became the anthem for every Indian.