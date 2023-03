RRR makers and actors are leaving no stone unturned to make India proud. SS Rajamouli has taken Indian cinema to the international level winning several accolades. RRR is now looking forward to taking the Oscars title home and the day is around the corner. The winners of the much-awaited prestigious awards will be announced on 12th March. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are being invited by American media to speak about their movie, achievement, success, and more. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra oozes oomph and style in this feathered semi sheer white outfit for the South Asian Excellence celebration [View Pics]

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards Jr. NTR made a statement about the Oscars that will definitely melt your hearts. Coming Monday RRR, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan fans will see their superstars, director, and the Naatu Naatu team walk the red carpet of the Academy Awards. RRR’s popular track Naatu Naatu has a nag to win the best original song title. Before the big day, Jr. NTR shared his excitement about attending the Academy Awards. He commented on his red carpet appearance and won million hearts. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone departs for the event; husband Ranveer Singh drops her off at the airport; fans say, 'Just cuties' [Watch Video]

In an interview with American media, Jr. NTR said it is not him but India will walk the red carpet. He added, “we are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts as we walk the red carpet.” “I don’t think it’s not gonna be NTR Jr. or me, or Komaram Bheem (his character from RRR) who’s gonna walk the carpet, it's India that gonna walk the red carpet,” said the actor. NTR Jr., co-star , and director SS Rajamouli are going to carry India in their hearts when take make that pride walk on the red carpet of the Oscars 2023. Also Read - Oscars 2023: RRR superstar Jr NTR reveals the hardest part of filming Naatu Naatu; says 'his legs still hurt'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cutting Shots (@cuttingshots)

Earlier when asked how it felt having the title 'Academy Award nominee' to his many accolades. He simply laughed and told Entertainment Tonight "What else could an actor ask for? What more could a filmmaker ask for?" The actor is in the US right now gearing up for the big day. The annual awards show will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday night (Monday 6.30 am IST). This time Bollywood celeb will present the awards at the ceremony.