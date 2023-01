SS Rajamouli is creating history for Indian cinema bagging several international awards. Following the big win at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards RRR is looking forwards to Academy Awards. While Indians are celebrating the success they are also hopeful of the movie to win at the Oscars. As the final nomination nears here’s what leading US publications have predicted about historical drama.

The 95th Academy Awards will announce its final nominations on January 24th, 2023. Ahead of the nominations, US publications have given their prediction for the prestigious awards. In the best picture category, The New York Times counts on The Fabermans and Everything Everywhere All at Once putting RRR out of the list. However, Variety predicts that SS Rajamouli might win Best Picture at the Academy Awards 2023.

On the other hand, the film has been selected for another category. RRR actor NT Rama Rao Jr is expected to win the Best Actor Award as predicted by USA Today. The actor essayed the role of a warrior who is on a mission to find a young girl publicly kidnapped by the British. If Jr. NTR bags the accolade for Best Actor it will be a significant triumph for Indian cinema.

RRR fans are hoping for the film to secure a title at the Oscars after a phenomenal response at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Film Federation of India submitted the little-known Gujarati film Chhello Show as India’s official entry for the Oscars. Later RRR was submitted in 14 categories at Oscars 2023. However, Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) was speculated to win big at the Oscars none of the publications mentioned the name in their prediction for Academy Awards nominations.

RRR became a blockbuster after its release in March, it continued to receive appreciation from the west. Prominent Hollywood directors and artists sent their love to SS Rajamouli for his sheer imagination. The period drama featured , Jr. NTR, , and in leading roles.