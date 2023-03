Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli dreamed of going to the Oscars and making a recognition, and today he is living his dreams. How can one not get emotional? It's a damn big day for Rajamouli and his entire team as Naatu Naatu from RRR has won Oscars for best original song, beating out big names like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. SS Rajamouli broke down and hugged his wife and sister-in-law after the announcement, and this video of the maverick filmmaker is going viral—and how.

Watch the video of SS Rajamouli getting emotional after Naatu Naatu song winning at Oscars 2023.

SS Rajamouli couldn't contain his joy and excitement after the big win, and this video is proof. Before the announcement of Naatu Naatu winning the best song award at the Oscars, it was performed live and presented by , and such things don't happen everyday. It is an iconic moment that will be remembered for eternity.

#NaatuNaatu wins the #Oscar for best Original Song ?#SSRajamouli & team has done it??? Indian Cinema on the Rise ? !! #RRRMovie | #AcademyAwards | pic.twitter.com/VG7zXFhnJe — Abhi (@abhi_is_online) March 13, 2023 and Jr. NTR couldn't be happier, and they were all grateful to Rajamouli Garu for giving them this opportunity. RRR has created history in many ways, and now this film is being celebrated as a festival. Music composer of Naatu Naatu MM Keevarani, who collected the award, sang a song in his speech about how it was Rajamouli's dream to win an Oscar, and now it's in their hands.

Watch the pride moment of Naatu Naatu being performed on the Oscars stage. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Jr NTR's 'American' accent once again grabs attention as netizens mock him; fans jump out in defense [WATCH]