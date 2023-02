It's such an empowering moment when an Indian film goes across the globe and RRR has made this dream possible for every cinema lover that our film should be recognised and parachuted around the entire globe, While RRR is heading towards the Oscars it has to manage to win the Best Film Award at Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The entire nation is waiting with bated breath to see the film gets its due that it deserves. While we wait for the prestigious award, got in a candid concentration about performing Naatu Naatu song on the stage at the Oscars. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR wins Best Film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Naatu Naatu is now a global song and it has been highly appreciated y everyone and anyone after its big win at Golden Globes Awards 2023. As per reports in an interaction, Ram said that if given a chance he would love to entertain the audience with Naatu Naatu dance on the stage at the Oscars. " We would love to do 'Naatu Naatu' anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we're at the Oscars and there's a request, and there's time, why not? We'll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much. To do the whole number on the stage would be difficult, as it takes a lot of breath and energy. But the hook step. Why not!"

Ram and Jr NTR have become the global icons with her spectacular performance in SSS Rajamouli directorial. The film earned around 1100 crore across the globe and become the most successful film in Indian cinema ever right now all eyes are on scars as this is the first time SS Rajamouli's film has reached Oscars in the Best Film Category.