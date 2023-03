SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is unstoppable winning multiple international accolades. After winning Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Hollywood Critics Association Awards RRR is now aiming to take the Oscars home. The film’s popular song Naatu Naatu has a strong chance to win the Oscars title for Best song. Rana Daggubatti who currently awaits the release of his Netflix series Rana Naidu opened up on the success of RRR. Ahead of Oscars 2023, the actor feels SS Rajamouli has broken international barriers of cinema with RRR and how a local song Naatu Naatu has become a global song winning hearts around the world. Also Read - Rana Naidu Trailer: Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's edgy series looks promising; Baahubali star has a warning for the latter's fans

is on a promotional spree for his upcoming crime thriller Rana Naidu. During a promotional interview of the same, the Telugu actor was asked to share his thoughts on the success of RRR and its song Naatu Naatu. In a conversation with Film Companion, Rana said what he loves most about everything that is happening in the Telugu song Naatu Naatu. He says the song is never trying to be global or international in anyways. The actor further added, "It's as local as Telugu can get, and that's what has got us there. It's amazing where we are and what time we are living in."

Commenting on the success of RRR, Rana praised director SS Rajamouli. He said, the filmmaker has broken the walls of cinema in India and he is now trying to break international barriers. He is amazed to see what is happening every day and that is the only thing he forward to on Instagram. Naatu Naatu has become an international phenomenon winning Best Original song at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. The Telugu dance track is in the race to win the Best Original Song title at the Oscars which will be announced in March.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is looking forward to the release of Rana Naidu which is a crime drama. It is an official adaptation of the American series Ray Donavan. The story revolves around a man who is a go-to problem solver for others but when it comes to him it is a mess. The series also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, , Abhishek Banerjee, and . Rana Naidu will stream on Netflix from 10th March 2023.