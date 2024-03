Oscars 2024 took place in Los Angeles. Even though India did not have any representation at The Academy Award this year, it still had its presence thanks to RRR. Last year, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer helmed by SS Rajamouli won big. The film won the Best Music (Original Song) for song Naatu Naatu. Even the performance by the team got a standing ovation at the 95th Academy Award. This year too, RRR had its presence at the Oscars. Netizens cannot keep calm as scenes from the film were showcased at the 96th Academy Award at different times.

First, in a tribute for Stunt Coordinators, a scene from RRR got featured. The scene had Ram Charan performing a backflip and landing on Jr NTR's shoulder. It was in the Best Action AV that also featured scenes from Charlie Chaplin, Black Panther, and many more. Another scene was when a clip of Naatu Naatu was showcased during the announcement of Best Song. Netizens are unable to keep calm as RRR once again made its presence felt at the Oscars. RRR is once again trending on social media due to Oscars. It was a big moment when RRR won at the Oscars 2023 and once again fans are reminded of the glorious moment.

Here's how netizens are reacting to it:

Among the top winners at Oscars 2024, Christopher Nolan's movie Oppenheimer won in many major categories. Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor Award for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan won the Best Director Award. Robert Downey Jr won his first ever Academy Award for playing Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Best Film Editing always went to Oppenheimer. Emma Stone won the Best Actress Award for Poor Things. Song What Was I Made For from the movie Barbie won the Best Original Song Award. The Zone of Interest won in Best Sound category. The Last Repair Shop won the Best Documentary Short Film award.