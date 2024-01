Today, the Padma Awards 2024 were announced. Some of the luminaries from the world of cinema include Vyjayanthimala Bali, Chiranjeevi Konidela, music composer Pyarelal Sharma, Usha Uthup and late Tamil actor and leader Captain Vijaykant. The megastar of the Telugu film industry Chiranjeevi released a video after the announcement. He said he felt honoured and humbled after he got the recognition from the Government of India. The Waltair Veerayya actor thanked his fans for being an unconditional source of support in all times. Celebs from the Telugu film industry have congratulated him on the same.

Chiranjeevi thanks everyone for unconditional support

A standing ovation for our MegaStar @KChiruTweets garu! Congratulations on the well-deserved #PadmaVibhushan ! May your inspiring legacy win you many more laurels! #MegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/xqxqOleeta — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 25, 2024

Congratulations Annayya @KChiruTweets garu

For #PadmaVibhushan

Right achievement for the right person ♥️??✌️ pic.twitter.com/KNuSYqdnmJ — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) January 25, 2024

Another feather in the forever Crown ?#PadmaVibhushan for the undisputed MEGA ? of Indian Cinema @KChiruTweets ❤️‍? Annayya... The Award Deserves You..!

You're the Epitome of Success, The belief & The Inspiration for chasing the Unthinkable for a Common Man ❤️… pic.twitter.com/PVe5R6dlsf — RaviTeja (@RaviTejaChiru) January 25, 2024

Congratulations Megastar @KChiruTweets garu on receiving the prestigious #PadmaVibhushan. The entire Telugu Film Industry is celebrating with you!#MegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/HJfP4xVKAp — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) January 25, 2024

Chiru is his name,

Keeping Telugu Pride high is his game. The Remarkable Civilian Award #PadmaVibhushan honours

The One & Only BOSS,

The MAJESTIC,

The Man & his unparalleled legacy. Hearty Congratulations Pedha Mama @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/W92uZIza6H — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 25, 2024

Congratulations to our BOSS @KChiruTweets Garu on being felicitated with the honorary award #PadmaVibhushan ❤️ Thank you for making us all proud yet again and again. pic.twitter.com/pW5LEbVtuo — Vassishta (@DirVassishta) January 25, 2024

Congratulations to our dearest MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu on being conferred with the #PadmaVibhushan - India's second-highest civilian award. This is a moment of great pride for the entire Telugu fraternity. A bear hug to you from the entire team of @MythriOfficial ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9ay1e294Yt — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 25, 2024

This is indeed great news for the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi has been a part of many epic Telugu films over the years. His dedication to the craft, commitment for welfare of film workers and sense of philanthropy is unmatched in the industry.