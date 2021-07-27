Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati resume shooting for their next film in Hyderabad – deets indside

This is great news for and fans as they have started the shooting of their film, tentatively titled PSPK Rana in Hyderabad. The shooting of the multi-starrer film, which is being directed by Saagar K. Chandra, had stopped due to the lockdown in Telangana. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares the first poster of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Ram Gopal Varma REVIEWS Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and more

According to the production team, the shoot of the film resumed in the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. Both the actors will be part of this shoot's schedule.

In the film, Pawan will be seen playing a police officer called Bheemla Nayak. His first look was shared by the production house on Monday through their official Twitter handle.

Produced by Naga Vamsi, the film is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyapanum Koshiyum and will be an action thriller. The film's dialogues are done by and music is given by S.S. Thaman.

Besides this, Rana is also waiting for the release of his film, Virata Parvam, which also stars in the lead role. The film is directed by Venu Udugula. Rana had recently hinted at his next project by putting a picture of his bulging biceps on social media. While an official announcement is awaited, it is known to be a pan-Indian action entertainer.

(With inputs from IANS)