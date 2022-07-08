Pawan Kalyan trends on Twitter for an unbelievably simple reason; fans say, 'That's the craze' [VIEW TWEETS]

Bheemla Nayak star Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest down South. Naturally, he enjoys a fandom that is hard to achieve. The actor is among the most followed celebrities on social media. The craze for him is so much that his fans go crazy even if he changes his social media DP. Yes, that's what has happened. Pawan Kalyan started trending on Twitter just because his fans could not get over the fact that he has changed his display picture. On Twitter, some are boasting about how good he looks in the DP while some are suprised that he is trending for this reason. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Malaika Arora steps out of a meeting dressed in a body-hugging outfit; netizens notice the watchman staring at her [Watch Video]

Just Changed the Twitter Dp and it is officially trending in Twitter.

Craze of #PawanKalyan @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/DPLcDJXFsY — NarendrA Pawan Kalyan Devote (@Fan_Of_PsPk_Me) July 8, 2022

BC sirf twitter DP change karne se #PawanKalyan trend kar raha hai! God of craze @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/tM64do00EY — AADESH JADHAV (@MaraathiManus) July 8, 2022

A LEADER is a person

who shows the path

Who walks along with the people and lead them tho their SUCCESS DESTINATION . The dynamic ,Powerful ,true leader is @PawanKalyan ?❤️? @JanaSenaParty#Pawankalyan #HariHaraVeeraMallu #janasena pic.twitter.com/atN3xM9e0q — Swamy_arts_ (@SwamyArts) July 8, 2022

Talking about 's upcoming movies, he is said to have PSPK 28 with , PSPK 29 with director and PSPK 30 with director . The details of all these untitled releases are yet under wraps.