Two eagerly anticipated South movies, one big film and one mid-sized budgeted one, have announced their new release dates. We're talking about and 's Bheemla Nayak and Venkatesh Daggubati and 's F3. While the first was slated to release on 12th January 2022, the latter was arriving on 25th January 2022. However, Bheemla Nayak will now come in theatres on 25th February 2022, whereas F3 has been pushed to 29th April 2022 so as to avoid clashing with the former as well as 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, scheduled for release on 1st April 2022 and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which enters cinema halls on 14th April 2022.

Bheemla Nayak's postponement also clears the path for a smooth run for S.S. Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr. NTR, , , and . Thanking all the parties involves. Rajamouli put out a series of tweets. Check them out below:

.@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero ? and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

Also, thanks to Dil Raju garu and the #F3Movie team for shifting the release of their film. Best wishes ! @SVC_official — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

The decision by Chinababu garu and Pawan Kalyan garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best…:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, producer Dil Raju's spokesperson also put out a tweet, elaborating on the postponement of F3. Here it is...

To facilitate release for #BheemlaNayak we are moving our #F3Movie from Feb 25. As #SarkaruVaariPaata was announced on April 1st and #KGFChapter2 on April 14th, #F3Movie will now release on April 29th - #DilRaju — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) December 21, 2021

It's great to see producers and Directors going out of their way to adjust for one another.