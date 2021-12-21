Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Venkatesh Daggubati's F3 postpone their release dates to clear way for RRR; SS Rajamouli thanks them – view tweets

Bheemla Nayak will now come in theatres on F3's former release date, whereas F3 has been pushed months ahead so as to avoid clashing with the former as well as Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2