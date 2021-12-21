Two eagerly anticipated South movies, one big film and one mid-sized budgeted one, have announced their new release dates. We're talking about Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak and Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej's F3. While the first was slated to release on 12th January 2022, the latter was arriving on 25th January 2022. However, Bheemla Nayak will now come in theatres on 25th February 2022, whereas F3 has been pushed to 29th April 2022 so as to avoid clashing with the former as well as Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, scheduled for release on 1st April 2022 and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which enters cinema halls on 14th April 2022. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's 'drinking' picture from dinner date with Rashmika Mandanna goes viral; Allu Arjun's Pushpa holds strong at BO and more
Bheemla Nayak's postponement also clears the path for a smooth run for S.S. Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. Thanking all the parties involves. Rajamouli put out a series of tweets. Check them out below: Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 4: Allu Arjun starrer edges toward 200 crore; third highest worldwide gross after Spider-Man for December
Meanwhile, producer Dil Raju's spokesperson also put out a tweet, elaborating on the postponement of F3. Here it is... Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli REVEALS spoilers for Ram Charan and Jr NTR's introductory scene: 'Tarak ran like a Tiger, Charan was sweat, dust and blood'
It's great to see producers and Directors going out of their way to adjust for one another.
